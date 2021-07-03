Estás leyendo: Matan de una paliza a un joven de 24 años

Público
Público

Homicidio Matan de una paliza a un joven de 24 años

La Policía Nacional investiga el fallecimiento de la victima esta madrugada en frente de una discoteca de A Coruña.

Automóvil de la Policía Nacional.
Automóvil de la Policía Nacional. Wikimedia

a coruña

La Policía Nacional investiga la muerte de un joven de 24 años que recibió una paliza esta madrugada enfrente a una discoteca de A Coruña, han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Los hechos ocurrieron en la avenida de Buenos Aires, junto al paseo marítimo, en torno a las 3.00 horas de este sábado, cuando, supuestamente, un grupo de jóvenes comenzó a propinar golpes a la víctima.

El varón fue trasladado al Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de A Coruña (CHUAC), donde confirmaron su fallecimiento. Por el momento no hay detenidos en relación a este suceso.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público