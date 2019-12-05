Las agresiones tanto físicas como verbales contra el colectivo LGTBI en Cataluña registradas por el Observatorio Contra la Homofobia (OCH) se han disparado a lo largo de este año. La entidad ha registrado un aumento de casos de hasta el 137%, algo que ya se intuía.
Así lo ha denunciado este jueves en rueda de prensa el presidente de la entidad, Eugeni Rodríguez, quien ha revelado que los casos de discriminación cometidos contra el colectivo LGTBI han crecido un 27% con relación al pasado año y suman ya 143 casos de agravios. Las incidencias por LGTBIfóbia registradas por el Observatori Contra la Homofobia (OCH) en Catalunya han subido un 27% en lo que va de 2019 en relación al año pasado, con 143 incidentes frente a los 113 que ocurrieron en 2018.
En un comunicado este jueves, la entidad se ha mostrado "preocupada" por la tendencia de aumento de las agresiones físicas y verbales, que han pasado de 35 el año pasado a 80 en 2019.
Por colectivos, el grupo de hombres gays y bisexuales es el que más casos registra, subiendo de 56 a 85 este año, y lo sigue el de las mujeres lesbianas y bisexuales –de siete a 18–.
El presidente de la entidad, Eugeni Rodríguez, ha insistido en "la necesidad de la creación de una mesa para abordar las violencias LGTBIfóbicas que reúna a Govern, Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Mossos d'Esquadra y diputaciones".
La entidad ha celebrado que el Consejo de Europa ha señalado al OCH como "entidad referente en la lucha contra el discurso del odio en toda España", y les ha invitado a participar en un estudio para analizar los mecanismos, estrategias, registro y evolución de los delitos de odio.
Con motivo de su decimoprimer aniversario, el OCH celebrará unas jornadas con la participación de la activista del colectivo trans Mar Cambrollé y la abogada penalista Laia Serra, que participó en la redacción de la Ley Estatal LGTBI.",
