Madrid
Un joven homosexual vecino de la localidad de Esparreguera (Barcelona) ha denunciado ante los Mossos d'Esquadra haber sido apaleado por un vigilante de seguridad de una discoteca del municipio por besarse con su pareja en los lavabos del local y mientras les gritaba: "¡Maricones!".
Según la denuncia, los hechos sucedieron el pasado sábado cuando los dos jóvenes se estaban besando en un compartimento del lavabo de la discoteca y entró el vigilante gritando: "¡Acto sexual!", mientras la emprendió a bofetadas con uno de los jóvenes.
Estos, que reconocen que tenían los botones de la camisa desabrochados, aseguran que intentaron calmar al vigilante y accedieron a salir del lavabo, pero este siguió pegando a la víctima, causándole heridas en la cabeza.
Según ha explicado la víctima a Efe, había acudido a la discoteca acompañado por su pareja y su hermano, que fueron testigos de la agresión, durante la cual el vigilante le agarró por el cuello y le dijo: "O te callas o te doy un cabezazo".
El denunciante, que ha presentado su denuncia en la comisaría de los Mossos en Martorell (Barcelona), ha explicado que durante la agresión les espetó en varias ocasiones el término "maricones".
El presidente del Observatorio contra la Homofobia (OCH), Eugeni Rodríguez, ha calificado los hechos de "muy graves" y ha recordado que "los vigilantes de seguridad de una sala deben realizar un servicio para crear las condiciones para que las personas se sientan seguras". El alcalde de Esparreguera, Eduard Rivas, ha mostrado su "rechazo total" ante los hechos ocurridos y ha considerado que "es intolerable que sucedan en pleno siglo XXI".
