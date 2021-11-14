La homófobia continúa siendo una lastra para el deporte. Así lo ha hecho público en su twitter el jugador de waterpolo, Àlex Royo, al denunciar una serie de comentarios homófobos que él mismo había recibido. Como bien explica, los hechos sucedieron durante un partido partido que enfrentaba al UE Horta y al Club Natació Molins de Rei.

Todo comenzó cuando un rival del equipo contrario empezó a dirigirse hacia Álex Royo como "maricón", "eres un maricón". Ante esta situación el jugador de waterpolo le comunicó lo sucedido a varios árbitros, cuya "respuesta ha sido que me callase y que dejase de protestar". Si esto no fuese suficiente, Royo relata como "en ese momento uno de los árbitros de campo me dice que no pueden poner nada en el acta y yo le pregunto que entonces que van a hacer. Él me responde: "no podemos hacer nada, y como no te vayas de aquí lo que pondremos en el acta será tu expulsión"."

En una alusión a la Federación Española de Natación, Àlex Rayo finaliza su denuncia de la siguiente forma: "Si escribo esto es por que ya estoy harto. Todos nos calentamos y decimos cosas fuera de lugar, pero tanto el colectivo LGTBQI+, el feminista y los colectivos racializados llevan muchos muertos por culpa de estos tipos de pensamiento. Hago esta publicación ya que no denunciar esta agresión iría en contra de mis principios y mis valores. Y sí, soy maricón, y con orgullo".