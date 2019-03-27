Público
Homofobia La Policía detiene a tres jóvenes por una agresión homófoba en Oviedo

La víctima se enfrentó a los detenidos cuando le insultaron. Estos le pegaron y se fueron corriendo tras robarle el teléfono. 

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE

Tres jóvenes de Gijón han sido detenidos por una agresión homófoba a un hombre el 13 de enero en Oviedo. Según ha informado la Policía Nacional, los detenidos se habrían acercado a la víctima, que iba con otros tres amigos, y le insultaron por su llamándole "maricón de mierda". Luego le pegaron, le dejaron sangrando y se fueron corriendo tras robarle el teléfono.

Los detenidos han pasado a disposición Judicial, pero han quedado posteriormente en libertad con cargos a la espera del correspondiente juicio. Según el relato de la Policía, el suceso se produjo sobre las 08:00 horas cuando la víctima caminaba en compañía de tres amigos. Los tres jóvenes, de unos veinte años de edad, les increparon e insultaron.

Le arrebataron el móvil y emprendieron la huida

Entonces, el denunciante se encaró con los tres jóvenes para recriminarles su actitud, pero ellos respondieron con una actitud muy violenta, tirándolo al suelo y propinándole golpes y patadas mientras seguían con insultos de naturaleza homofóbica.

No contentos con ello, le arrebataron el teléfono móvil y emprendieron la huida. Mientras que la víctima, que había perdido de vista a sus amigos, quedó tendida en el suelo sangrando por la heridas producidas por la agresión.

Tras las investigaciones llevadas a cabo por funcionarios del Grupo de Delincuencia Urbana, lograron identificar a los autores de los hechos, que resultaron ser tres jóvenes de Gijón.

