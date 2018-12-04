Una bebé de un mes permanece ingresada en el Hospital La Fe de Valencia tras sufrir lesiones, hematomas en la cara y fractura craneal supuestamente cometidas por sus padres, de 28 años, que, tras prestar declaración, quedaron en libertad provisional aunque se les impuso una orden de alejamiento.
Fuentes de la Policía Nacional han informado a Efe de que la pequeña ingresó el martes de la pasada semana en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) pediátrica, donde se encuentra en "coma inducido".
Desde el centro hospitalario han confirmado a Efe que la bebé permanece ingresada en el centro y que su pronóstico es reservado.
Las fuentes policiales han informado que el pasado jueves 29 de noviembre los padres fueron detenidos como supuestos autores de un delito de malos tratos a su hija de un mes de vida y pasaron a disposición judicial.
Desde el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat han informado de que el Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Valencia ha abierto una causa para determinar el origen de las lesiones que presenta la bebé, como adelanta este martes el diario Levante-EMV.
El juez está a la espera de recibir los informes forenses para determinar si los padres tuvieron alguna participación en los hechos.
Ambos fueron detenidos y pasaron a disposición judicial el pasado viernes y, tras tomarles declaración, el juez, en funciones de guardia y de conformidad con el criterio de la Fiscalía, acordó su libertad provisional.
Sin embargo, según añade el TSJCV, y a la espera de lo que determinen los informes forenses, adoptó una medida cautelar consistente en una orden de alejamiento para proteger al menor.
El juez se ha inhibido de las diligencias en favor de los juzgados de Torrent, que son los competentes para proseguir la investigación.
