Estás leyendo: Abren cuatro expedientes sancionadores por "graves deficiencias" detectadas en el Hospital Can Misses

Público
Público

Hospitales Abren cuatro expedientes sancionadores por "graves deficiencias" detectadas en el Hospital Can Misses

En el hospital, se han hallado "graves deficiencias" tanto en la estructura, como en el servicio de mantenimiento del bloque quirúrgico, según ha informado el Servicio de Salud.

Cama en la UCI de Can Misses. /ÁREA DE SALUD DE IBIZA Y FORMENTERA /Archivo
Cama en la UCI de Can Misses. /ÁREA DE SALUD DE IBIZA Y FORMENTERA /Archivo

madrid

europa press

El Servicio de Salud de Baleares ha notificado cuatro expedientes sancionadores graves a la empresa concesionaria de servicios no sanitarios en el Hospital Can Misses de Ibiza, recurridos ya ante la jurisdicción contencioso-administrativa.

En el hospital, se han hallado "graves deficiencias" tanto en la estructura, como en el servicio de mantenimiento del bloque quirúrgico, según ha informado el Servicio de Salud.

"En el hospital, se han hallado graves deficiencias tanto en la estructura, como en el servicio de mantenimiento quirúrgico", explica el Servicio de Salud

Es el resultado de una auditoría técnica externa realizada con la empresa Tragsa y que fue encargada a finales de 2018 en el Hospital Can Misses de Ibiza con el objetivo de analizar y evaluar el estado técnico principalmente del bloque quirúrgico.

Así, durante el proceso se verificó la calidad de la construcción y su estado de conservación, además de su uso. Otro de los objetivos era identificar hábitos de operativa o de conservación inadecuados. Dos técnicos realizaron dicha auditoría: una arquitecta y un ingeniero industrial.

Principalmente, se centraron en el análisis del bloque quirúrgico, estudiando la seguridad industrial de las instalaciones o la seguridad frente al riesgo biológico.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público