El Servicio de Salud de Baleares ha notificado cuatro expedientes sancionadores graves a la empresa concesionaria de servicios no sanitarios en el Hospital Can Misses de Ibiza, recurridos ya ante la jurisdicción contencioso-administrativa.
En el hospital, se han hallado "graves deficiencias" tanto en la estructura, como en el servicio de mantenimiento del bloque quirúrgico, según ha informado el Servicio de Salud.
Es el resultado de una auditoría técnica externa realizada con la empresa Tragsa y que fue encargada a finales de 2018 en el Hospital Can Misses de Ibiza con el objetivo de analizar y evaluar el estado técnico principalmente del bloque quirúrgico.
Así, durante el proceso se verificó la calidad de la construcción y su estado de conservación, además de su uso. Otro de los objetivos era identificar hábitos de operativa o de conservación inadecuados. Dos técnicos realizaron dicha auditoría: una arquitecta y un ingeniero industrial.
Principalmente, se centraron en el análisis del bloque quirúrgico, estudiando la seguridad industrial de las instalaciones o la seguridad frente al riesgo biológico.
