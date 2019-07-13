Entre 16 y 20 vuelos podrían verse afectados mañana en el aeropuerto de Bilbao por el tercer día de huelga intermitente de los trabajadores de Aena y Enaire en las instalaciones aeroportuarias de la terminal de Loiu.
Una información facilitada por fuentes del comité de huelga de los trabajadores de las sociedades públicas que gestionan los aeropuertos españoles, que ha realizado esta estimación basándose en los servicios mínimos decretados por el Ministerio de Fomento, de quien depende.
La huelga, que mañana domingo será de 24 horas, está convocada por los sindicatos CC.OO, ELA, LAB y USO para reclamar un incremento de la plantilla para afrontar el aumento de la carga de trabajo derivado del crecimiento de pasajeros que ha experimentado esta terminal en los últimos dos años.
La de este domingo será la segunda jornada de paros de las 16 convocadas de forma intermitente a lo largo de los meses de julio, agosto y septiembre, ya que la del pasado día 7 se suspendió como gesto de buena voluntad negociadora de los representantes de los 169 trabajadores implicados en esta movilización laboral.
La convocatoria se ha mantenido tras fracasar la reunión negociadora que mantuvieron con la dirección del aeropuerto bilbaíno el pasado miércoles, 10 de julio.
La primera jornada de huelga, llevada a cabo el pasado 1 de julio, provocó la cancelación de veinte vuelos, y para mañana estaba previsto que el paro conllevara la suspensión de 15 de los 140 vuelos programados para todo el domingo.
