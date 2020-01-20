Los sindicatos que representan a los trabajadores del servicio de limpieza del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, en las terminales 1, 2 y 3, han desconvocado la huelga indefinida anunciada para este lunes tras alcanzar un preacuerdo con la empresa Sacyr Fcilities.
Sacyr, la compañía contratada para ofrecer este servicio, lanzó una contrapropuesta a los trabajadores el pasado viernes para intentar desbloquear las negocaciones, que fue aceptada mayoritariamente por votación entre los empleados.
El acuerdo alcanzado entre las partes incluye un incremento de plantilla de 40 personas, la cobertura de todas las bajas y excedencias en un 75%, el establecimiento de retenes para Navidad y fin de año, un plus festivo de domingo en los permisos retribuidos, aunque no trabajen ese día, para los trabajadores de fines de semana.
También contempla el cobro de los siete festivos asignados para trabajar en calendario laboral, según ha comunicado este lunes el sindicato USO.
Con respecto a la formación voluntaria, el preacuerdo señala que si ésta se realiza fuera del horario laboral se compensará con la duración del tiempo de la formación, más dos horas para compensar el desplazamiento.
