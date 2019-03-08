Nuevo día histórico para el feminismo. Por segundo año consecutivo en Madrid, la marcha feminista del 8-M ha desbordado el recorrido previsto de Atocha a la Plaza de España. La movilización ha colapsado no solo las redes de telefonía móvil del recorrido sino las calles. La cabecera ha luchado para hacerse paso entre unas calles llenas por manifestantes antes del horario previsto.
'Somos imparables. ¡Feministas siempre!' ha sido el lema escogido este año para demandar una "igualdad real". Consignas como "vivamos nos queremos","abajo el patriarcado que va a caer, arriba el feminismo que va a vencer" y "yo sí te creo" han animado una marcha festiva y reivindicativa.
El comunicado que ha cerrado la manifestación ha resaltado la "diversidad" de las mujeres. Entre las exigencias de las feministas están la corresponsabilidad en el hogar, "el derecho a cuidar y ser cuidadas", salarios dignos, permisos por nacimiento "iguales e intransferibles", una ley efectiva de igualdad salarial, "las pensiones que nos hemos ganado" y el cierre inmediato de los CIE, entre otras peticiones.
La Delegación del Gobierno ha cifrado en 375.000 personas la asistencia a la manifestación de este año, frente a los 170.000 del 8-M pasado en Madrid. Esta marcha ha sido el cierre de un día lleno de actos feministas: lecturas de comunicados en barrio, piquetes (a pie y en bici), visitas a las sedes de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, conciertos en la calle y mucho más actos.
Una de las manifestantes que ha participado en la protesta es Mónica, de 20 años y procedente de Ibiza. Ella ha venido porque "realmente hay desigualdad entre hombre y mujeres y tenemos que luchar para que eso acabe". Mónica es estudiante y hoy no ha acudido a clase.
Marisel ha venido desde Colombia "para apoyar" la manifestación y huelga feminista "porque las mujeres de las diferentes latitudes de este mundo debemos ser una sola para defendernos y pedir que se respeten nuestros derecho".
