El comité de huelga de los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia en Barcelona ha desconvocado los paros previstos para el 30 y el 31 de agosto en el Aeropuerto de El Prat tras acercar posiciones con la dirección en relación al conflicto que les enfrenta.
La desconvocatoria tiene lugar después de que el Govern citara esta misma mañana a las partes a una nueva reunión de urgencia tras el fracaso de las conversaciones de ayer, martes, para intentar atajar un conflicto que se arrastra desde finales de julio.
Hasta ahora, la protesta de los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia ha provocado más de un centenar de cancelaciones preventivas de aerolíneas, la mayoría de Vueling, la compañía con más peso en El Prat, durante los fines de semana del 27 y 28 de julio, y el 24 y 25 de agosto.
[Habrá ampliación]
