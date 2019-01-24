Público
Huelga en el Metro de Barcelona Los trabajadores del Metro de Barcelona irán a la huelga durante el Mobile World Congress

Las diferentes asambleas de trabajadores del suburbano de la ciudad Condal han decidido convocar huelga del 25 al 29 de febrero, coincidiendo con el Mobile World Congress.

Foto de archivo del metro de Barcelona. / EFE

Los trabajadores del Metro de Barcelona irán a la huelga en los días en los que se celebrará el Mobile World Congress, del 25 al 29 de febrero. En sus respectivas asambleas, han decidido que el paro será de dos horas durante la mañana, la tarde y la noche; y cuentan con el beneplácito del comité de empresa, según adelanta El Periódico.

Otros temas tratados en la asamblea ha sido la presencia de amianto en algunas instalaciones y vagones del suburbano, los despidos improcedentes y la estabilidad de los trabajadores que hacen sustituciones durante los meses de verano relacionados con la llamada bolsa de verano.

