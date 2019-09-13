Público
Huelga Mundial por el clima Más de 800 actos convocados en todo el mundo en favor de la huelga por el clima

Entre el 20 y el 27 de septiembre, el mundo entero se va a movilizar para exigir soluciones a la crisis climática que vive la Tierra. En España, más de 300 organizaciones apoyarán la iniciativa.

Manifestación por el clima en Madrid - Jornada de Huelga Climática. /PÚBLICO

Entre el 20 y el 27 de septiembre, el mundo entero se va a movilizar para exigir soluciones a la crisis climática que vive la Tierra. De momento, se han convocado ya más de 800 actos en todo el globo en favor de la huelga mundial por el clima. 

En España, más de 300 organizaciones se han adherido a la convocatoria, convocada para el 27 de septiembre, así como al manifiesto publicado el pasado mes de julio En defensa del futuro, de un planeta vivo y de un mundo justo. 

Aunque el reparto de fechas está siendo muy desigual en los diferentes países y continentes, en este mapa que se irá actualizando a diario quedarán recogidas todas las iniciativas

