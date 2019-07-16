Público
Huelga en el Sónar El juez desestima medidas cautelares por la vulneración del derecho a huelga y el Sónar podrá celebrarse

Los trabajadores habían interpuesto una demanda contra la contratación de terceros para las labores de montaje y pedían "desactivar cualquier actividad tendente a invisibilizar o aminorar los efectos de la huelga" convocada hasta el 21 de julio.

Imagen de archivo de uno de los conciertos del Sónar 2018

El juzgado social número 27 de Barcelona ha decidido no aplicar las medidas cautelares que le pedían los trabajadores encargados de montar los escenarios del Sónar, ante la huelga que mantienen, por lo que el festival podrá celebrarse del 18 al 20 de julio como estaba previsto.

La empresa UTE Rigging, que ofrece servicios en el recinto de Fira Barcelona donde tiene lugar el Sónar, ha señalado este martes que "el juez ha notificado a las partes que no se aplicarán las medidas cautelares" que pedían los trabajadores en huelga.

Estos trabajadores habían interpuesto una demanda contra la contratación de terceros para las labores de montaje y pedían "desactivar cualquier actividad tendente a invisibilizar o aminorar los efectos de la huelga".

Fuentes del Sónar han aclarado que esta decisión judicial supone que el festival de música de Barcelona podrá celebrarse con normalidad, ya que los trabajos de montaje de los escenarios están muy avanzados y finalizarán a tiempo.

