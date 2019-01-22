Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Huelga taxi Un coche atropella a un taxista que trataba de cortar la A-2 en Madrid y su conductor huye

Los manifestantes ocuparon un carril con los brazos extendidos para advertir a los vehículos de que iban a bloquear la carretera, pero uno aceleró y se llevó por delante al taxista, quien dio una voltereta en el aire e impactó contra el suelo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un taxista en huelga que trataba de cortar la A-2 en Madrid fue atropellado por un coche que se dio a la fuga. / EP

Un taxista en huelga que trataba de cortar la A-2 en Madrid fue atropellado por un coche que se dio a la fuga. / EP

Un coche de color negro ha arrollado este martes a un taxista que trataba de cortar la A-2 junto a otros compañeros, en el marco de las protestas por la regulación del servicio de los Vehículos de Alquiler con Conductor (VTC), y se ha dado a la fuga.

Sobre las 13.30 horas, un grupo de taxistas que iban por el carril central de la carretera de Barcelona sentido Avenida de América, ha tratado de ocupar el carril sentido salida, con los brazos extendidos para avisar a los vehículos.

Sin embargo, uno de los coches parados ha acelerado y se ha llevado a uno de ellos por delante. El manifestante atropellado ha dado una voltereta en el aire y ha impactado contra el suelo, donde ha quedado tendido. Un equipo de Samur-Protección Civil ha acudido a atenderle al lugar.

Los taxistas allí congregados, tras lo ocurrido, han intentado detener el coche, que se ha dado a la fuga. La Policía Municipal ha cortado el tráfico mientras que se mantienen en el lugar efectivos de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) de la Policía Nacional.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad