Un coche de color negro ha arrollado este martes a un taxista que trataba de cortar la A-2 junto a otros compañeros, en el marco de las protestas por la regulación del servicio de los Vehículos de Alquiler con Conductor (VTC), y se ha dado a la fuga.
Sobre las 13.30 horas, un grupo de taxistas que iban por el carril central de la carretera de Barcelona sentido Avenida de América, ha tratado de ocupar el carril sentido salida, con los brazos extendidos para avisar a los vehículos.
Sin embargo, uno de los coches parados ha acelerado y se ha llevado a uno de ellos por delante. El manifestante atropellado ha dado una voltereta en el aire y ha impactado contra el suelo, donde ha quedado tendido. Un equipo de Samur-Protección Civil ha acudido a atenderle al lugar.
Los taxistas allí congregados, tras lo ocurrido, han intentado detener el coche, que se ha dado a la fuga. La Policía Municipal ha cortado el tráfico mientras que se mantienen en el lugar efectivos de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) de la Policía Nacional.
