Los conductores de vehículos VTC prevén seguir concentrados si el Govern no modifica su posición sobre el decreto ley que establece un tiempo de precontratación del servicio con un tiempo mínimo de 15 minutos a una hora.

Conductores VTC en la Diagonal de Barcelona. - EUROPA PRESS

La concentración de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) mantiene cortada este lunes parte de la avenida Diagonal de Barcelona.

En sentido entrada a la ciudad, ocupan un carril entre la plaza Reina Maria Cristina a la calle Numància y dos carriles desde Numància a la plaza Francesc Macià. Además, en sentido salida se concentran en dos carriles entre la plaza Francesc Macià y la plaza Pius XII.

Los conductores de vehículos VTC avisaron el pasado viernes que prevén seguir concentrados en la Diagonal hasta este martes si el Govern no modifica su posición sobre el decreto ley que aprobará ese día y que establece un tiempo de precontratación del servicio con un tiempo mínimo de 15 minutos a una hora.

En un comunicado realizado este lunes, Cabify ha reclamado al Gobierno catalán que no legisle a favor de "los sectores más radicales del taxi" y en contra del bien común, como cree que pasará si la Generalitat aprueba el decreto.

La compañía asegura que la regulación haría inviable su actividad, acabaría con el trabajo de más de 1.400 personas y supondría su expulsión de Catalunya, lo que supondría "más paro, menos productividad, menos servicio y menos libertad", ha considerado.

