Huelga del taxi Garrido y Carmena acuerdan establecer una distancia mínima al contratar un VTC

La mesa técnica constituida entre el Ayuntamiento y la Comunidad alcanza este preacuerdo que, aunque no está completamente cerrado, supone a juicio del presidente regional "un grandísimo avance" que en su opinión debería llevar a los taxistas a poner fin a los paros.

Efectivos de la Policía Nacional entre un vehículo de licencia VTC y un taxi a las puertas del recinto ferial de Ifema. EFE/Chema Moya

El presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, y la alcaldesa de la capital, Manuela Carmena, han anunciado este viernes un preacuerdo entre ambas administraciones para regular los vehículos de transporte con conductor —los VTC— al establecer una "distancia mínima" a la hora de pedir el servicio.

En una comparecencia conjunta al finalizar el acto del Día de Madrid en Fitur, ambos dirigentes han explicado que han optado por fijar una "distancia mínima" a la que deberán estar los VTC antes de ofrecer el servicio en lugar del tiempo de precontratación como hará Catalunya por los problemas legales que podrían suponer "sanciones millonarias".

La mesa técnica constituida entre el Ayuntamiento y la Comunidad ha alcanzado este preacuerdo que, aunque no está completamente cerrado, supone a juicio del presidente regional "un grandísimo avance" que en su opinión debería llevar a los taxistas —en su quinto día de huelga— a actuar con "responsabilidad".

