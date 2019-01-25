Público
Huelga del taxi El taxista atropellado por un VTC, en coma inducido por un hematoma cerebral

Los hechos ocurrieron el martes. Desde el sector VTC aseguran que el hombre arrollado se abalanzó sobre el vehículo —y así parecen demostrarlo algunas imágenes que se han difundido—; los taxistas, por su parte, aseguran que fue un atropello intencionado. El conductor ya ha sido localizado. 

El taxista atropellado fue atendido en el mismo lugar del atropello. (EP)

El taxista de 30 años que el martes era atropellado por un vehículo VTC cuando trataba de pararlo, en medio de las movilizaciones en la A-2, se encuentra en coma inducido por un hematoma cerebral en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Universitario de la Paz.

Así lo ha señalado el portavoz de la plataforma Caracol, Saúl Crespo, quien ha detallado que su compañero tiene un hematoma cerebral y se está esperando para ver si se le reabsorbe.

La Guardia Civil localizaba el mismo martes al conductor del vehículo implicado, un VTC, que en principio se fue a la fuga pero que después acudió a dependencias policiales. No quedo detenido ni investigado, según fuentes del Instituto Armado.

Desde el sector VTC aseguran que el hombre arrollado se abalanzó sobre el vehículo, como captaron algunas imágenes que se han difundido. Los taxistas, por su parte, aseguran que fue un atropello intencionado cuando el coche aceleró para salir de la zona, donde trataban de cortar la A-2, en el marco de las protestas que mantienen por la regularización de este servicio.

