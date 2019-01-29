Público
Huelga taxi Los taxistas inician sus movilizaciones en Madrid frente a sede de la UGT

Este martes se cumple el noveno día de paros en el sector del taxi para exigir una regulación de los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC). La protesta comienza a las 9.00 horas en la Avenida de América. Luego se trasladarán a la sede del PP. 

Concentración de taxistas en la Puerta del Sol en Madrid protestan contra las licencias VTC - Alberto Sibaja/EP

Los taxistas de Madrid inician sus movilizaciones de este martes, su noveno día de paros para exigir una regulación de los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), a las 9.00 horas frente a la sede del sindicato UGT en Avenida de América.

Así lo han decidido los taxistas esta noche durante una asamblea en el Wanda Metropolitano, según ha informado el responsable de comunicación de la Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid, José Miguel Funez, que ha explicado que tras la concentración ante la sede del sindicato se trasladarán a la sede del PP en la calle Génova, entre las 11.00 y 13.00 horas. Funez agregó que la protesta se concentrará, a las 19.00 horas, en la Puerta del Sol.

Además, ha concluido, los taxistas montarán un campamento en el Aeropuerto de Barajas Adolfo Suárez para los taxistas que vienen de otras ciudades en apoyo de sus reivindicaciones.

Más de 2.000 taxistas se concentraron ayer lunes por la tarde en la Puerta del Sol, frente a la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Gobierno regional, para exigir una regulación de los VTC y, con posterioridad, se desplazaron hacia un acto del PP.

Los participantes en la protesta pidieron la dimisión del presidente regional, Ángel Garrido, y corearon consignas como "Ni un paso atrás", "Somos taxistas, no terroristas", "En esta historia, hay puertas giratorias" o "Más regulación, menos corrupción".

Banderas sostenidas por taxistas procedentes de otras regiones, como Andalucía, Asturias, el País Vasco o la Comunidad Valenciana, ondearon durante la protesta en apoyo a sus compañeros de Madrid.

Al terminar la concentración en la Puerta del Sol marcharon a pie hacia el Palacio de los Deportes de la Comunidad de Madrid en la calle de Goya, donde los candidatos del PP a la Alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y a la Presidencia de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, participaban en un acto sobre el Holocausto. Los taxistas también lanzaron petardos y arrojaron huevos contra la fachada del edificio.

Las personas que participaban en el acto del PP estuvieron retenidas dentro de la sala una media hora y tuvieron que salir de las instalaciones custodiadas por la policía, indicaron fuentes del PP de Madrid.

