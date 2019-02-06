Este miércoles la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid ha anunciado que abrirá expedientes a las organizaciones de taxistas por las concentraciones o manifestaciones convocadas en sus 16 días de huelga sin haber contado con el permiso necesario.
El delegado del Gobierno, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, ha dicho que está a la espera de recibir un informe de la Policía Nacional que concretará qué actos de protesta se realizaron "al margen de la legalidad" y, una vez recibido ese informe, "se tomarán las acciones oportunas". Algunas de las acciones que no estaban autorizadas son los cortes en la Gran Vía o la calle de Atocha.
Estas previsibles actuaciones de la Delegación del Gobierno se suman a las detenciones que la Policía Nacional realizó durante las protestas además de las sanciones interpuestas por la Guardia Civil durante los cortes de carreteras (podrían conllevar también la pérdida de puntos del carné).
"Los taxistas, más allá de que han cometido algunos excesos en relación con el ejercicio de la huelga o el paro patronal, son un colectivo que merece respeto", ha dicho el delegado del Gobierno cuando los periodistas le han preguntado por la vuelta a la normalidad, después de 16 días de paros en el sector en protesta por la desregulación de los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC).
El delegado del Gobierno ha puesto en valor que ha actuado "con determinación" para que el derecho de huelga de los taxistas fuese compatible con los derechos de los ciudadanos, lo que le ha llevado a "actuar con templanza".
Refiriéndose a la ocupación de más de un millar de coches en el Paseo de la Castellana, se lanzó desde la Delegación del Gobierno, en colaboración de la Policía Municipal, el "mensaje" de que el derecho de huelga está en la Constitución pero "no puede suponer colapsar la ciudad".
