El sector del taxi de Madrid ha entregado este miércoles a la Comunidad de Madrid una propuesta de regulación de los vehículos de transporte con conductor (VTC) en la que reclaman, entre otras cuestiones, que estos servicios se contraten con una hora de antelación y realicen un recorrido mínimo de cinco kilómetros.
Las asociaciones convocantes de la huelga indefinida del sector, que cumple hoy su décima jornada, han trasladado el texto tanto a la Consejería de Transportes y a todos los grupos políticos representados en la Asamblea de Madrid, y esperan que el Gobierno regional se ponga en contacto con ellas cuanto antes para retomar unas conversaciones que quedaron rotas el pasado viernes.
El presidente de la Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid, Julio Sanz, ha explicado en una rueda de prensa que, con la nueva propuesta, los taxistas están "flexibilizando, y con mucho", sus peticiones iniciales, y que "en ningún caso" se plantean para los VTC unos requisitos menos exigentes que los que recoge la normativa aplicable al taxi.
(Habrá ampliación)
