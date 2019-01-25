La Guardia Civil procederá a identificar a los más de 60 taxistas que han ralentizado esta mañana la circulación de la M-40 durante una marcha protesta del colectivo del taxi que comenzó en el cementerio de la Almudena y terminó en Barajas, ha informado la Comandancia de Madrid.
La protesta comenzó cuando un centenar de taxistas se concentró a las 8 horas de este viernes en la entrada del cementerio de la Almudena de Madrid, dejando bloqueada la zona. Posteriormente, han recorrido diferentes puntos de la ciudad, como la calle Alcalá, Génova, Nuevos Ministerios o Santa Engracia.
En esta ocasión, y a diferencia de jornadas anteriores, los taxistas no han cortado la M-40 a la altura de Ifema. El pasado martes, la Guardia Civil identificó a una veintena de taxistas por provocar retenciones y afectaciones del tráfico en las carreteras de Madrid, en especial en los accesos al aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez y a Ifema, como la M-14, la M-40 y la M-11.
