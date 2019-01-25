Público
Huelga de taxis La Guardia Civil identificará a más de 60 taxistas por ralentizar el tráfico en la M-40

El pasado martes, se identificó a una veintena de taxistas por provocar retenciones y afectaciones del tráfico en las carreteras de Madrid

La Guardia Civil identificará a los más de 60 taxistas que ralentizaron la circulación esta mañana en la M-40. / EUROPA PRESS

La Guardia Civil procederá a identificar a los más de 60 taxistas que han ralentizado esta mañana la circulación de la M-40 durante una marcha protesta del colectivo del taxi que comenzó en el cementerio de la Almudena y terminó en Barajas, ha informado la Comandancia de Madrid.

La protesta comenzó cuando un centenar de taxistas se concentró a las 8 horas de este viernes en la entrada del cementerio de la Almudena de Madrid, dejando bloqueada la zona. Posteriormente, han recorrido diferentes puntos de la ciudad, como la calle Alcalá, Génova, Nuevos Ministerios o Santa Engracia.

En esta ocasión, y a diferencia de jornadas anteriores, los taxistas no han cortado la M-40 a la altura de Ifema. El pasado martes, la Guardia Civil identificó a una veintena de taxistas por provocar retenciones y afectaciones del tráfico en las carreteras de Madrid, en especial en los accesos al aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez y a Ifema, como la M-14, la M-40 y la M-11.

