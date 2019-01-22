Medio millar de manifestantes han provocado cortes a primera hora de este martes en la autopista de circunvalación M40 de Madrid a la altura de los accesos al recinto ferial de Ifema, en una protesta en medio del conflicto que vive el sector del taxi por la regulación del VTC.
Según han confirmado fuentes de la DGT, los cortes ocasionados por los taxis han provocado fuertes retenciones en la M40 en la zona de Canillejas, en ambos sentidos. El sector del taxi decidió ayer mantener la huelga indefinida.
A primera hora de este jueves, agentes de la Guardia Civil han acudido hasta la M40 para retirar barricadas que habían formado taxistas. En ese momento se han vivido momentos de tensión con miembros del colectivo llamando a la calma para evitar episodios violentos como los vividos en Barcelona este lunes.
Hasta los accesos al recinto ferial, donde este martes se inaugura la feria de turismo FITUR, se han desplazado efectivos de la Policía Municipal, la Guardia Civil y Policía Nacional. Tras restablecerse el tráfico en esa zona, la manifestación de taxistas discurre por la Avenida de los Andes.
En el contexto madrileño, las asociaciones dieron por rotas las negociaciones con la Comunidad de Madrid respecto a la reforma exprés de la VTC al negarse el Gobierno regional a entrar en sus exigencias sobre la precontratación, según indicaron los portavoces del colectivo de taxistas.
