Huelga Taxis Varios taxis de Barcelona se plantan en la casa de Puigdemont en Waterloo

Puigdemont ha salido a recibirles y a charlar con ellos para conocer sus demandas relativas a la regulación de los servicios que prestan plataformas como Uber y Cabify. Anoche se celebró un referéndum entre los taxistas en Barcelona que decidió acabar con la huelga que bloqueaba el centro desde hacía seis días.

El portavoz de Élite Taxi, Alberto Álvarez 'Tito', muestra una imagen en su móvil en la que se puede ver a varios taxis en el domicilio del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo (Bélgica). EFE/Quique García

Varios taxistas de Barcelona se han plantado frente a la casa del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo (Bélgica), para exponerle el conflicto que mantiene el sector con los vehículos de alquiler con conductor, los llamados VTC.

El sindicato Élite Taxi, que asegura que son una decena los coches que se han desplazado hasta Bélgica, ha facilitado varias imágenes en las que se ve a los taxistas metropolitanos, característicos por sus colores negro y amarillo, frente a la casa del expresidente catalán.

Según se aprecia en otras instantáneas del lugar, Puigdemont ha salido a recibirles y a charlar con ellos para conocer sus demandas relativas a la regulación de los servicios que prestan plataformas como Uber y Cabify.

Anoche, cuatro de estos taxistas "delegaron" su voto en el referéndum que decidió acabar con la huelga que bloqueaba el centro de Barcelona desde hacía seis días, y todos ellos optaron por mantener la protesta.

