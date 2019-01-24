Varios taxistas de Barcelona se han plantado frente a la casa del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo (Bélgica), para exponerle el conflicto que mantiene el sector con los vehículos de alquiler con conductor, los llamados VTC.
El sindicato Élite Taxi, que asegura que son una decena los coches que se han desplazado hasta Bélgica, ha facilitado varias imágenes en las que se ve a los taxistas metropolitanos, característicos por sus colores negro y amarillo, frente a la casa del expresidente catalán.
Según se aprecia en otras instantáneas del lugar, Puigdemont ha salido a recibirles y a charlar con ellos para conocer sus demandas relativas a la regulación de los servicios que prestan plataformas como Uber y Cabify.
Anoche, cuatro de estos taxistas "delegaron" su voto en el referéndum que decidió acabar con la huelga que bloqueaba el centro de Barcelona desde hacía seis días, y todos ellos optaron por mantener la protesta.
