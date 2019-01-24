Las asociaciones del taxi de Madrid han asegurado este jueves que la huelga indefinida se mantiene "con más fuerza" y programarán acciones "más contundentes" hasta lograr una regulación efectiva del sector VTC.
Así lo ha detallado en rueda de prensa el presidente de la Federación Profesional del Taxi junto al resto de representantes de las asociaciones para recalcar que el sector del taxi ha llegado a un punto en el que "no puede darse marcha atrás".
Sanz ha comentado que la huelga indefinida prosigue porque "no hay ninguna modificación" sobre el contexto que ha motivado la huelga y que los taxistas quieren algo "tangible", sobre todo en la cuestión de los tiempos de precontratación de la VTC, más allá del "mero deseo" de legislar.
Los taxistas llevan cuatro jornadas de huelga indefinida que ha incidido sobre todo en Ifema, donde se celebra la Feria de Turismo Internacional de Madrid (Fitur), y se han generado varios incidentes durante el paro.
Mientras, el presidente de la Asociación Gremial del Autotaxi de Madrid, Miguel Ángel Leal, ha recalcado que los taxistas quieren que la legislación marque "un tiempo" de referencia sobre la precontratación. "Cada vez tenemos más fuerza", ha recalcado.
(Habrá ampliación)
