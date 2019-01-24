Público
Huelga taxis Los VTC exigen la dimisión de Damià Calvet y eliminar la precontratación en Barcelona

Unauto VTC concluye que las medidas que se imponen "expulsan de Cataluña a todo el sector de VTC, no solo a las plataformas de movilidad" como Uber y Cabify, algo que han avisado que le costará 1.000 millones de euros en indemnizaciones a las arcas públicas catalanas.

Los representantes de VTC, en rueda de prensa. EUROPA PRESS

El presidente de la patronal Unauto VTC en Cataluña, Josep Maria Goñi, ha exigido la dimisión del conseller de Territorio y Sostenibilidad, Damià Calvet, y ha pedido al president Torra que "paralice" el decreto ley que quiere obligar a precontratar los servicios de vehículos de alquiler con conductor.

"Exigimos la dimisión del señor Calvet porque le hacemos directamente responsable de intentar destruir el sector de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) en Cataluña, destruir casi 4.000 empleos y dejar sin servicio a miles de ciudadanos de Barcelona y el área metropolitana", ha asegurado en una rueda de prensa en la que también ha estado presente el líder de la patronal a nivel estatal, Eduardo Martín.

Tras conocer el detalle de la normativa que promueve el gobierno catalán, Unauto VTC concluye que las medidas que se imponen "expulsan de Cataluña a todo el sector de VTC, no solo a las plataformas de movilidad" como Uber y Cabify, algo que han avisado que le costará 1.000 millones de euros en indemnizaciones a las arcas públicas catalanas.

"Cuando se apruebe el decreto ley y tengamos las primeras sanciones, las empresas procederán al cierre y al despido de sus trabajadores", ha lamentado Eduardo Martín, además de insistir en que se trata de un "decreto ley ilegal" que van a recurrir.

