Huelga de taxistas Unos 30 taxis vuelven a cortar la M-40 a la altura de Ifema en el cuarto día de protestas

Este corte ha durado solo unos minutos ante la rápida intervención de agentes de Policía, que ha desalojado al colectivo.

Los taxistas frente a Ifema/EFE

Un grupo de unos 30 taxistas han vuelto a cortar este jueves la autovía de circunvalación de Madrid, M-40, en las inmediaciones del acceso al recinto ferial de IFEMA. Este corte ha durado solo unos minutos ante la rápida intervención de agentes de Policía, que ha desalojado al colectivo.

Los cortes de tráfico se han producido en torno a las 7.50 horas de la mañana, en la cuarta jornada de protesta por el conflicto del taxi. La feria de turismo Fitur, en IFEMA, se ha convertido desde este miércoles en el escenario de movilizaciones de taxistas que reclaman una regulación autonómica de las VTC.

Según ha informado el Centro de Gestión de la Movilidad de Madrid, minutos antes otra concentración ha provocado cortes de la avenida del Partenón y la avenida Capital de España, afectando a los accesos a IFEMA.

