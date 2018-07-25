Público
Público

Huelga de taxistas Varios taxistas atacan un Cabify con una familia a bordo durante la huelga de Barcelona

El coche, con una niña dentro, estaba parado por el tráfico cuando un grupo de participantes ha comenzado a darle patadas y a golpearlo con objetos metálicos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Captura del vídeo en el momento en el que varios taxistas atacan un Cabify con una familia a bordo durante la huelga de Barcelona.

Captura del vídeo en el momento en el que varios taxistas atacan un Cabify con una familia a bordo durante la huelga de Barcelona.

Más de un millar de conductores de taxi de toda España se manifiestan en Barcelona contra la suspensión cautelar por el Tribunal de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) del reglamento metropolitano para regular las licencias de VTC tras el recurso de Fomento.

Durante la protesta, que se ha llevado a cabo en el marco de las dos jornadas de huelga previstas, varios taxistas han asaltado vehículos de Uber y Cabify. En una de estas acciones, los participantes de la marcha han atacado un Cabify con una familia francesa a bordo.

El coche, con una niña dentro, estaba parado por el tráfico en la esquina de la calle de Aragó con Girona cuando un grupo de taxistas ha comenzado a darle patadas y a golpearlo con objetos metálicos. Asimismo, han intentado agredir al conductor y a uno de los pasajeros.

Con motivo de los disturbios y agresiones sufridas este miércoles durante la manifestación de los profesionales del gremio del taxi, las compañías Uber y Cabify han anunciado que suspenden temporalmente su actividad en la capital catalana.

Etiquetas