Alternativa sindical ha desconvocado este jueves la huelga de los vigilantes de seguridad de Ilunion en el aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas que iba a iniciarse mañana, tras llegar a un acuerdo con la empresa, así como la que se iba a llevar en Las Palmas a partir del 2 de septiembre.
El comité de huelga de Ilunion en el aeropuerto madrileño ha desconvocado los paros parciales previstos entre mañana y el 3 de septiembre, tras alcanzar "'in extremis' un exitoso acuerdo" ante el Instituto Laboral de Madrid, ha informado este jueves el sindicato convocante de las movilizaciones.
El punto clave en las reivindicaciones que permite desconvocar la huelga ha sido "el reconocimiento de los complementos salariales que los vigilantes tenían consolidados como pueda ser el plus de asistencia o madrugue, ambos con devengo desde el 1 de julio y que no fueran ni compensados ni absorbidos por otros complementos", ha señalado este jueves Alternativa Sindical en un comunicado.
