Los funcionarios de prisiones de España han arrancado este viernes a las 22.00 una huelga que concluirá el próximo martes. Hasta 23.000 trabajadores están llamados a la huelga en los más de 80 centros penitenciarios de España.
Entre sus exigencias, piden un incremento salarial así como una mejora en sus condiciones laborales.
La huelga ha sido convocada por la Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF), la Agrupación de los Cuerpos de la Administración de Instituciones Penitenciarias (Acaip), Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) y Confederación Intersindical Galega (CIGA).
En palabras de Silvia Fernández, secretaria general de CCOO en Instituciones Públicas (IIPP), la huelga ha sido secundada por el 100% de los convocados.
A su vez, denuncia vulneraciones del derecho de huelga: "Ha habido incidencias con la Guardia Civil porque no se ha dejado entrar a los piquetes informativos en Las Palmas, Jaén, Murcia y Pontevedra", aseguran desde el sindicato.
Las exigencias de los funcionarios pasan por eliminar las brechas salariales entre los propios centros, ya que hay hasta nueve salarios distintos entre los funcionarios que pueden alcanzar diferencias de hasta 700 euros.
Una de las denuncias que hacen desde el sindicato es que los servicios mínimos han sido abusivos, convocando a más personal que lo que se había dictaminado previamente.
