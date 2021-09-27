Estás leyendo: Ibai Llanos y otros 'streamers' recaudan 100.000 euros para los afectados en La Palma en un directo benéfico

Ibai Llanos y otros 'streamers' recaudan 100.000 euros para los afectados en La Palma en un directo benéfico

El comunicador organizó a través de Twitch un directo para donar dinero y enviarlo a los damnificados por el volcán.

El streamer Ibai Llanos durante su directo en Twich.
El streamer Ibai Llanos durante su directo en Twitch.

El streamer Ibai Llanos tuvo la bonita iniciativa de organizar este pasado sábado un directo benéfico en la plataforma Twitch, cuya recaudación irá a parar a los afectados por la erupción del volcán de la isla de La Palma (Canarias).

El popular comunicador estuvo comandando un directo que duró más de nueve horas por el que fueron desfilando sus habituales compañeros de charla y otros streamers que conectaron en directo para ir aportando sus diferentes donaciones. 

Al final del streaming la cifra recaudada alcanzó los 46.000 euros. Pero si sumamos lo que también recaudaron otros streamers a través de sus canales, la cifra se elevó hasta los 100.000 euros, tal y como explicó el propio Ibai Llanos en su perfil de Twitter.

Llanos explicó durante el directo que la iniciativa había surgido "para echar un cable" a la gente que está sufriendo las consecuencias de la erupción del volcán de Cumbre Vieja y los usuarios de las redes sociales le dieron un enorme aplauso al bilbaíno por el altruista gesto. Un gesto que se une a toda la ayuda desplegada en los últimos días hacia los damnificados.

A lo largo de la tarde de streaming no faltaron rostros conocidos de la televisión y de la comunicación. Entre ellos han destacado youtubers famosos con AuronPlay, que donó 13.000 euros, o Frank de la Jungla. O periodistas deportivos como Siro López tampoco quisieron perderse la iniciativa.

