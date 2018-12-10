Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Iberia Baleares sanciona a Iberia con 440.000 euros por obligar a perder el billete de vuelta si no se usa el de ida

Se trata de la sanción más alta jamás impuesta por el Govern balear a una compañía aérea, aunque en los últimos tres años ya ha sido sancionada por Consumo en tres ocasiones por este mismo motivo, con una multa total de 60.000 euros 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los pasajeros embarcan en un avión de Iberia en Barajas. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

Los pasajeros embarcan en un avión de Iberia en Barajas. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La dirección general de Consumo del Govern balear ha impuesto una sanción de 440.000 euros a la compañía aérea Iberia por aplicar la "cláusula abusiva no show", por la cual el cliente, si no usa uno de los trayectos comprados, como el de ida, pierde el derecho al otro contratado, el de vuelta.

Se trata de una "sanción muy grave", la más alta jamás impuesta por el Govern balear a una compañía aérea, han manifestado la consellera de Salud, Patricia Gómez, y el director general de Consumo, Francesc Dalmau.

Iberia, que ya ha había sido sancionada por Consumo en tres ocasiones en los últimos tres años por el mismo motivo, con una multa total de 60.000 euros, tiene la posibilidad de presentar un recurso de alzada.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad