La dirección general de Consumo del Govern balear ha impuesto una sanción de 440.000 euros a la compañía aérea Iberia por aplicar la "cláusula abusiva no show", por la cual el cliente, si no usa uno de los trayectos comprados, como el de ida, pierde el derecho al otro contratado, el de vuelta.
Se trata de una "sanción muy grave", la más alta jamás impuesta por el Govern balear a una compañía aérea, han manifestado la consellera de Salud, Patricia Gómez, y el director general de Consumo, Francesc Dalmau.
Iberia, que ya ha había sido sancionada por Consumo en tres ocasiones en los últimos tres años por el mismo motivo, con una multa total de 60.000 euros, tiene la posibilidad de presentar un recurso de alzada.
