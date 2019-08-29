Las secciones sindicales de la Comisión de Trabajadores Asamblearios (CTA) y de la Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT) han convocado un paro parcial para el personal de servicios en tierra de Iberia en el aeropuerto de Málaga el sábado 7 de septiembre.
Uno de los motivos de esta convocatoria es "la reducción drástica de las plantillas", que consideran que lleva a "situaciones límites" y que se agrava con "la utilización abusiva e irrespetuosa de cartas de advertencia y sanciones", según un comunicado de la CTA.
Este sindicato ha indicado que la situación es "penosa", que existe un grave déficit de plantilla y que la política de recursos humanos de la empresa "es un atentado directo a la conciliación familiar y social".
Este paro parcial está programado en diferentes tramos horarios: de 04:30 a 07:30 horas; de 09:30 a 11:30 horas; de 14:00 a 18:00 horas y de 22:00 a 24:00 horas, han señalado los representantes laborales.
