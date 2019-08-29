Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Iberia El personal de tierra de Iberia anuncia una huelga en el aeropuerto de Málaga por la "penosa" situación laboral

Los trabajadores de la aerolínea han comunicado que realizarán cuatro parones en diferentes tramos horarios durante el 7 de septiembre.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
27/07/2019 - Imágenes de la huelga del personal de tierra de Iberia en Barcelona (El Prat)./ EUROPA PRESS (DAVID ZORRAKINO)

Imágenes de la huelga del personal de tierra de Iberia en Barcelona (El Prat)./ EUROPA PRESS (DAVID ZORRAKINO)

Las secciones sindicales de la Comisión de Trabajadores Asamblearios (CTA) y de la Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT) han convocado un paro parcial para el personal de servicios en tierra de Iberia en el aeropuerto de Málaga el sábado 7 de septiembre.

Uno de los motivos de esta convocatoria es "la reducción drástica de las plantillas", que consideran que lleva a "situaciones límites" y que se agrava con "la utilización abusiva e irrespetuosa de cartas de advertencia y sanciones", según un comunicado de la CTA.

Este sindicato ha indicado que la situación es "penosa", que existe un grave déficit de plantilla y que la política de recursos humanos de la empresa "es un atentado directo a la conciliación familiar y social".

Este paro parcial está programado en diferentes tramos horarios: de 04:30 a 07:30 horas; de 09:30 a 11:30 horas; de 14:00 a 18:00 horas y de 22:00 a 24:00 horas, han señalado los representantes laborales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad