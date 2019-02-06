Público
iDental El juez del 'caso iDental' suspende las reclamaciones de los bancos a los afectados

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional ha adoptado esta decisión en un auto en el que además acuerda requerir a diez entidades financieras para que cesen en dichas reclamaciones, así como de abstenerse de incluir en los ficheros de información patrimonial a aquellos perjudicados que hayan dejado de pagar los créditos.

Entrada a una clínica de iDental. EFE

El juez José de la Mata ha acordado la suspensión cautelar de las reclamaciones que hayan formulado las entidades financieras que suscribieron contratos vinculados a los tratamientos de las clínicas del Grupo Idental y a los que permanecen vinculados los perjudicados por este fraude.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional ha adoptado esta decisión en un auto en el que además acuerda requerir a diez entidades financieras para que cesen en dichas reclamaciones, así como a abstenerse de incluir en los ficheros de información patrimonial a aquellos perjudicados que hayan dejado de pagar los créditos.

Según el magistrado, esta medida cautelar permitirá evitar mayores perjuicios a los denunciantes, que estaban obligados a abonar los gastos periódicos del crédito a sabiendas de que el tratamiento odontológico no les iba a ser administrado.

Y todo ello teniendo en cuenta que muchos de los damnificados "se ven incluso imposibilitados de acudir a un nuevo tratamiento" para paliar los daños que les causaron. 

