Identificada la persona que murió al caer en el hueco de un ascensor en el hospital de La Paz

La identificación del cádaver, que corresponde a un hombre de 68 años, ha sido posible gracias a un proceso de regeneración de las huellas dactilares

El ascensor donde se encontró el cuerpo sin vida del hombre en el hospital La Paz.- TWITTER

La Policía Nacional ha identificado el cadáver hallado en un ascensor del hospital madrileño de La Paz, que corresponde a un hombre de 68 años cuya desaparición fue denunciada el pasado día 20, diez días después de que se encontrar su cuerpo.

El cadáver, vestido con ropa de calle, sin documentación, en avanzado estado de descomposición y con una llave maestra metálica que abre las puertas de los ascensores, fue hallado en el foso del hueco del elevador 54 del hospital madrileño por operarios de mantenimiento del centro.

Fuentes de la investigación han señalado que la identificación ha sido gracias al trabajo de la Policía Científica y de la Judicial tras un proceso de regeneración de las huellas dactilares. Otras fuentes han precisado que en la vivienda del hombre, residente en Madrid, se ha encontrado una carta de despedida

