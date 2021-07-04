Estás leyendo: Identificados siete agresores de la paliza mortal a un joven en A Coruña

Identificados siete agresores de la paliza mortal a un joven en A Coruña

La Policía asegura que los implicados presuntamente en el asesinato del joven Samuel serán detenidos en las próximas horas o días.

Una ambulancia en la entrada del Complexo Hospitalario Universitario A Coruña. Foto de archivo. M. Dylan / Europa Press

La Policía ha conseguido identificar a siete personas como autoras de la paliza que el pasado sábado acabó con la vida de Samuel, un joven de 23 años, en las inmediaciones de una discoteca de A Coruña. Según ha adelantado La Voz de Galicia, los investigadores creen que los implicados serás detenidos en las "próximas horas o días".

Según esta información,  las cámaras de varios locales de la Avenida de Burgos, donde tuvo lugar la agresión mortal, captaron los hechos, además de que una de las jóvenes que acompañaban al fallecido consiguió identificar en comisaría algunos de los rostros que los agentes les mostraron en un vídeo. Esto, sumado a que los agresores tuvieron que dejar sus DNI en la discoteca en la que estuvieron antes de la paliza, ha facilitado la identificación, aunque por el momento se desconoce el paradero de los presuntos asesinos.

(Habrá ampliación)

