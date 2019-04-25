Arcópoli ha presentado un escrito ante la Consejería de Política Social y Familia del Gobierno de Madrid para que se sancione a la Conferencia Episcopal Española después de que su secretario general, Luis Argüello, manifestara "su apoyo y afecto" a Juan Antonio Reig Plá, acusado de celebrar supuestas terapias de sanación de la homosexualidad". Esta organización ha apuntado que la Confederencia continúa defendiendo este comportamiento y que califican de "acoger y acompañar a quien libremente se acerque [al Obispado] para crecer en un desarrollo humano integral desde el anuncio del Evangelio y el amor misericordioso de Dios". Esto supone "la promoción de las terapias de sanación de la homosexualidad", ha criticado Arcópoli.
La ley 3/2016 conocida como Ley LGTBI de la Comunidad de Madrid, califica como falta muy grave no solo la realización, sino también la promoción de estas terapias que condena el Ilustre Colegio de Médicos de Madrid. Por ello, Arcópoli ha solicitado oficialmente que se sancione a la Conferencia Episcopal por promover estas sesiones que "causan un daño irreparable a las personas que acuden en busca de una ayuda y que reciben el rechazo social por su orientación sexual".
Se trata de la cuarta denuncia con respecto a las terapias de aversión de la homosexualidad desde que se aprobó la ley LGTB. "No nos vamos a detener —aseguran— seguiremos vigilantes ante estas supuestas terapias y estamos diseñando una campaña específica para poder llegar a estas personas que acuden en busca de ayuda y reciben esas sesiones tan traumáticas".
Axel Sarraillé, Coordinador de Arcópoli, ha asegurado que "las terapias de curación de la homosexualidad son una aberración impropia del siglo XXI e ilegales en nuestra región. No pararemos hasta que este tipo de sesiones no se puedan celebrar pues solamente consiguen crear traumas y engañar a personas que se encuentran en una situación muy vulnerable, muchas de ellas en la pubertad".
