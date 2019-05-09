La Iglesia católica ha iniciado una campaña para detener la crisis de vocaciones religiosas en España, según informa El País. Con el lema Di sí al sueño de Dios, pretende que, sobre todo, los jóvenes, pero también el resto de la sociedad, "escuchen" y encuentren su vocación como clérigos.
El motivo de la campaña es la caída de matriculaciones de seminaristas, sacerdotes y clérigos. Según los datos que aporta el diario, este curso solo han ingresado 236 alumnos en los seminarios, 46 menos que hace un año, y en 2018 cantaron misa por primera vez 135 curas, 60 menos que hace diez años.
Además, este año, 123 hombres han abandonado el seminario, lo cual genera muchos problemas en la España rural, ya que muchos religiosos tienen que hacerse cargo de varios pueblos.
La Conferencia Española de Religiosos afirma que en la actualidad hay 40.237 religiosos, 3.178 menos que hace tres años.
