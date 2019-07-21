Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La iglesia de una ciudad alemana retira una campana de 1936 dedicada a Hitler

La retirada se hizo durante un oficio religioso, que culminó con la incorporación de una nueva campana con una frase del Evangelio de San Mateo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Campana retirada que estaba dedicada a Hitler.

Campana retirada que estaba dedicada a Hitler.

La iglesia de San Wendelino, en la ciudad de Essingen (al sur de Alemania), ha retirado de su torre una campana de 1936 cuya inscripción glorificaba a Adolf Hitler e incluía una cruz gamada nazi.

La retirada se hizo durante un oficio religioso, que culminó con la incorporación de una nueva campana con una frase del Evangelio de San Mateo, informa la televisión pública regional SWR.

Se recuperó así la misma frase que llevaba inscrita la campana que colgó en ese templo, del siglo XIII, pero que fue fundida durante el nazismo. La campana dedicada a Hitler había pasado desapercibida, hasta que hace dos años el Consejo de la Iglesia Evangélica procedió a revisar los campanarios de esa región por tener indicios de que podían seguir ahí vestigios del nazismo.

Se reveló así la existencia de cinco campanas de la época nazi, de las cuales dos, incluida la de Essingen, han sido retiradas. Las otras tres siguen en su lugar por decisión de sus autoridades locales y pese al fuerte debate generado por esa resolución.

La nueva campana ha costado 10.000 euros, que ha aportado el Consejo Evangélico regional del "Land" de Baden Württemberg, al que pertenece Essingen, ciudad de 6.400 habitantes.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad