Estás leyendo: La Conferencia Episcopal elige al cardenal Juan José Omella como su nuevo presidente

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Iglesia La Conferencia Episcopal elige al cardenal Juan José Omella como su nuevo presidente 

El arzobispo de Barcelona ha hecho numerosos llamamientos a "construir puentes" durante el 'procés'.

El cardenal Juan José Omella. EFE
El cardenal Juan José Omella. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El cardenal Juan José Omella, arzobispo de Barcelona, y hombre muy próximo al papa Francisco, ha sido elegido este martes nuevo presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE) en sustitución de Ricardo Blázquez.

Según han informado fuentes de esta institución, Omella, de 73 años, ha sido elegido por mayoría absoluta y mediante voto secreto entre los 64 obispos, arzobispos y cardenales que podían optar al cargo que desempeñará durante los próximos cuatro años.

Omella se ha impuesto así al resto de candidatos que sonaban para presidir la CEE, entre ellos el cardenal Antonio Cañizares, arzobispo de Valencia, y del sector conservador de la Iglesia española, y el arzobispo de Oviedo, Jesús Sanz, candidato próximo a Antonio María Rouco Varela.

Omella ha sido elegido por mayoría absoluta y mediante voto secreto

El cardenal arzobispo de Barcelona, nacido en 1946 en Cretas (Teruel), es un hombre muy próximo al papa Francisco y único prelado español que forma parte de la Congregación de los Obispos de la Santa Sede.

Ha sido obispo auxiliar de Zaragoza (1996-1999), obispo de Barbastro-Monzón (1999-2004) y de Calahorra y La Calzada-Logroño (2004-2015) y llegó al arzobispado de Barcelona en tiempos convulsos por el procés.

Durante el procés, Omella ha hecho numerosos llamamientos a "la concordia", a "construir puentes" y a "fomentar la convivencia", e incluso intentó mediar, sin éxito, entre Rajoy y Puigdemont en otoño de 2017.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú