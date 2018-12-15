Público
Iglesia Las órdenes religiosas españolas se citan para luchar contra la pederastia

Conferencia Española de Religiosos (Confer) explica que las reuniones buscan, entre otras cosas, recordar los procedimientos que se deben llevar a cabo ante una denuncia de abusos sexuales.

Los jesuitas de Catalunya investigarán los abusos en sus colegios en los últimos 60 años.

Las órdenes religiosas de España se citan, llamados por la Conferencia Española de Religiosos (Confer), para tratar de buscar justicia contra la pederastia y combatir la ocultación de este tipo de delitos que han revolucionado todos los estamentos de la Iglesia a nivel mundial.

Todas las congregaciones se encontraron por primera vez el pasado miércoles, según informa El País, y reconocieron la "gravedad y la culpabilidad" en los delitos de abusos a menores, además de "la "ocultación" que se les ha dado. 

Precisamente, el encuentro coincidió con el hecho de que los Jesuitas confirmasen que van a iniciar los tramites para investigar los delitos de pederastia que se han llevado a cabo en sus colegios y centros educativos durante los últimos sesenta años. 

Por el momento se desconocen los temas que se tratarán en los siguientes encuentros programados por la entidad. Confer ha explicado que estas reuniones se enmarcan en procedimientos habituales que se efectúan para recordar a las órdenes los pasos que se deben llevar a cabo ante una denuncia de abusos sexuales a menores, según informa El País.

La Conferencia Española de Religiosos (Confer) es una institución que engloba a todas las órdenes del país sin estar sometida a ninguna autoridad obispal.  En cualquier caso, sus funciones —semejantes a la de la Conferencia Episcopal— no permiten que tenga poder sobre los superiores que lideran las órdenes que, en su defecto, dependen directamente de Roma. 

