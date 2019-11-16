Tres exmonaguillos han acusado a dos sacerdotes del Vaticano por abusos sexuales que habrían sido cometidos en los años 80 y 90 en el Seminario Menor San Pío X, cuando estos tenían entre 10 y 14 años.
Según las investigaciones del programa de la televisión italiana Le Iene, que será emitido este domingo, los tres monaguillos que sirvieron en misas papales han afirmado que fueron abusados sexualmente por dos sacerdotes, uno de ellos profesor del seminario.
Estas acusaciones se producen dos meses después de que las autoridades judiciales del Vaticano abrieran un proceso penal contra el sacerdote de la diócesis de Como, Gabriele Martinelli, de 26 años, por abusos sexuales. En el mismo instituto para futuros sacerdotes.
Estos hechos se produjeron cuando tanto Martinelli como sus víctimas tenían en torno a los trece años, si bien el acusado realizaba tareas de supervisión de los demás, por lo que constituiría abuso de autoridad. En la misma causa fue imputado también el rector del Seminario Menor San Pío X, Enrico Radic, por encubrimiento.
Según ha explicado al diario inglés The Guardian de uno de los periodistas que ha conducido la investigación, Gaetano Pecoraro, continuaron con la investigación porque tuvieron "la sensación de que no eran casos aislados". "Había más víctimas y más curas envueltos en los abusos sexuales del Vaticano", ha agregado.
Las víctimas, que ahora tienen entre 37 y 40 años, se juntaron hace unos años y compartieron sus historias entre ellos. Los tres han informado a la televisión italiana que había un cuarto ex monaguillo que sufrió abusos sexuales peores que ellos, pero este hombre cuando fue contactado por el programa se negó a hablar.
