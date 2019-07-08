El Vaticano ha retirado la inmunidad diplomática al nuncio apostólico en Francia, Luigi Ventura, investigado por presuntas agresiones sexuales, según confirmó este lunes el Ministerio francés de Exteriores.
La Fiscalía francesa solicitó el pasado marzo que se le retirase la inmunidad diplomática y su petición se tramitó a través del Ministerio de Justicia y el de Exteriores, que fue quien hizo la comunicación final a la Santa Sede.
"El Ministerio de Europa y de Asuntos Europeos, que había transmitido a la Santa Sede la petición (...), ha recibido la confirmación de su renuncia a la inmunidad debido al procedimiento al que se enfrenta", indicó un portavoz de Exteriores en un comunicado.
La polémica estalló el pasado febrero, cuando se reveló que la Fiscalía de París había abierto una investigación contra el nuncio tras recibir cuatro denuncias, tres de las cuales lo acusaban de agresión sexual. Desde entonces, se ha sabido de la existencia en total de seis denuncias dentro de Francia.
Dos de estos supuestos hechos presuntamente tuvieron lugar en enero de 2018 y de 2019 en el Ayuntamiento de París, durante la tradicional recepción que la alcaldesa, Anne Hidalgo, ofrece al cuerpo diplomático con motivo del Año Nuevo.
