Estás leyendo: Iglesias y Montero cancelan su agenda tras el ingreso de sus hijos en el Gregorio Marañón por una bronquiolitis

Público
Público

Podemos Iglesias y Montero cancelan su agenda tras el ingreso de sus hijos en el Gregorio Marañón por una bronquiolitis

El estado de los menores mejoró este domingo pero los médicos decidieron que siguieran ingresados a la espera de que se les pueda dar de alta en las próximas 48 horas.

El líder de Podemos Pablo Iglesias, y la portavoz de su formación Irene Montero. - EFE
El líder de Podemos Pablo Iglesias, y la portavoz de su formación Irene Montero. - EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, han suspendido su agenda de este lunes tras el ingreso de sus hijos mellizos en el hospital Gregorio Marañón a causa de una bronquiolitis, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes próximas a la pareja.

En concreto, la número dos de la formación 'morada' tenía previsto una comparecencia mañana en la Comisión de Igualdad del Congreso de los Diputados.

Los mellizos de Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias, Leo y Manuel, llevaban varios días enfermos y empeoraron este pasado sábado, por lo que fueron trasladados al hospital Gregorio Marañón.

El estado de los menores mejoró este domingo pero los médicos decidieron que siguieran ingresados a la espera de que se les pueda dar de alta en las próximas 48 horas, según avanzó La Vanguardia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público