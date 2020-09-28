madridActualizado:
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, han suspendido su agenda de este lunes tras el ingreso de sus hijos mellizos en el hospital Gregorio Marañón a causa de una bronquiolitis, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes próximas a la pareja.
En concreto, la número dos de la formación 'morada' tenía previsto una comparecencia mañana en la Comisión de Igualdad del Congreso de los Diputados.
Los mellizos de Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias, Leo y Manuel, llevaban varios días enfermos y empeoraron este pasado sábado, por lo que fueron trasladados al hospital Gregorio Marañón.
El estado de los menores mejoró este domingo pero los médicos decidieron que siguieran ingresados a la espera de que se les pueda dar de alta en las próximas 48 horas, según avanzó La Vanguardia.
