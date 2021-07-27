Estás leyendo: Detección precoz de la violencia machista desde la atención primaria y pediátrica

Público
Público

Igualdad Detección precoz de la violencia machista desde la atención primaria y pediátrica

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, anuncia una guía para facilitar la detección temprana del problema en los centros médicos.

Fotografía de archivo de un cartel durante una manifestación contra la violencia machista.
Fotografía de archivo de un cartel durante una manifestación contra la violencia machista.

Madrid

Frente a la "situación de alerta machista" en la que vivimos, la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha querido hacer hincapié en la próxima creación de "un instrumento para que toda la Atención Primaria tenga más capacitación y capacidad para detectar la violencia de género",  junto a la "ventanilla única en los servicios sociales" para eliminar obstáculos burocráticos a la hora de asistir a las víctimas y que no recaiga en ellas toda la responsabilidad del trámite.

En una entrevista en Radio Nacional, Montero se refirió a la "ola de crecimiento de asesinatos machistas" que sufre España y alertño de que "se puede sobreponer a ella una ola de violencia sexuales con el contexto veraniego".

Por tanto, la idea del ministerio es mejorar la detección precoz de las víctimas con "un documento estandarizado en los centros de salud", como una parte de las medidas urgentes aprobadas en el Consejo de Ministros para luchar contra esa lacra.

Además, Montero ha apuntado que, en muchos casos, las mujeres no acuden a su médico de atención primaria sino al pediatra de sus hijos, por lo que estos profesionales también tienen que ser capaces de detectar los casos de violencia de género.

En su opinión, el documento —para el que aún no hay fecha anunciada— servirá para dotar a los médicos de "una herramienta más eficaz" y permitir que "más gente tenga la capacidad de detectar" estas situaciones.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público