En una resolución publicada en el BOE el pasado 4 de agosto, el ministerio de Trabajo ha dado luz verde a la creación del sindicato denominado "Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales", en siglas OTRAS, una organización con sede en Barcelona. Esta medida choca frontalmente con las políticas de igualdad que viene defendiendo el PSOE

Una prostituta en el Barrio Rojo de Ámsterdam.-EFE

El ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social ha dado luz verde a la creación de un sindicato de "trabajadoras sexuales", tal como se recoge en una resolución publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el pasado 4 de agosto. El Gobierno del PSOE autoriza de esta manera la creación del sindicato denominado "Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales", en siglas OTRAS, una organización con sede en Barcelona. La resolución,  firmada el pasado 31 de julio por la Directora General de Trabajo, Concepción Pascual, viene a reconocer que la prostitución es un trabajo, teoría que choca frontalmente con la opinión unánime entre el movimiento feminista y con las políticas de igualdad que hasta ahora vienen defendiendo los socialistas

La resolución, sin embargo, aún puede ser impugnada ante la Sala de lo Social de la Audiencia Nacional, según recoge el propio texto. Sin embargo, la publicación en el BOE ha causado tanto estupor como indignación entre el movimiento feminista y ahonda en un debate que ya tiene un largo recorrido, el de si la prostitución debe ser o no regulada. 

(Habrá ampliación)

