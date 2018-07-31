Público
Igualdad La Justicia reconoce a un agente de la Guardia Civil una indemnización por no disfrutar de su permiso de paternidad

La sentencia estima la demanda interpuesta por unos hechos que tuvieron su origen en el año 2016, cuando el agente, que se encontraba de baja por enfermedad, fue padre de dos hijos y solicitó el permiso de paternidad cuando le dieran el alta.

Imagen de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil. / Europa Press

El titular del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-administrativo número 3 de Huelva ha reconocido el derecho de un agente de la Guardia Civil a ser indemnizado por no poder disfrutar del permiso de paternidad por necesidades del servicio.

La sentencia estima la demanda interpuesta por los servicios jurídicos de la Asociación Unificada de Guardia Civiles (AUGC) por unos hechos que tuvieron su origen en el año 2016, cuando el agente, que se encontraba de baja por enfermedad, fue padre de dos hijos y solicitó disfrutar el permiso de paternidad cuando le dieran el alta.

La Guardia Civil desestimó dicha petición por necesidades del servicio, ha informado la asociación a través de un comunicado.

La sentencia señala, según la AUGC, que como han pasado más de dos años y no tiene sentido que el agente disfrute del permiso de paternidad, se le indemnice con la cuantía del sueldo diario por el permiso de paternidad que le correspondía.

Desde la Asociación han lamentado que "nuevamente sean los juzgados los que tienen que reconocer los derechos que tienen otros funcionarios".

