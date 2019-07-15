Público
Igualdad laboral Un bar de Granada contrata sólo a personas mayores de 50 años

"Ibéricos & Alhambra busca personal. Requisitos para el puesto: sólo mayores de 50, contar con experiencia en hostelería, tener una actitud positiva y echarle muchas ganas", rezaba el anuncio que la dueña del establecimiento colgó en la vitrina del local. El puesto ya sido ocupado por una mujer.

Exterior del bar 'Ibéricos & Alhambra' que ha ofrecido un puesto de camarero al que sólo podían optar personas mayores de 50 años. (TWITTER)

Ibéricos & Alhambra, un bar de Granada ubicado en la céntrica calle Navas, en plena zona de tapas, ha llamado la atención de algunos medios por su curiosa oferta de empleo: busca camareros o camareras con el único requisito de que sean mayores de 50 años. 

"Ibéricos & Alhambra busca personal. Requisitos para el puesto: sólo mayores de 50, contar con experiencia en hostelería, tener una actitud positiva y echarle muchas ganas". Así rezaba el cartel que la dueña colocó en la vitrina principal la pasada semana. El puesto ya sido ocupado por una mujer mayor de 50 años, por supuesto.

En declaraciones al diario Ideal de Granada, la dueña del bar ha explicado los motivos de tan singular oferta de empleo. Argumenta la dueña que los empleados mayores de 50 años siempre le han demostrado profesionalidad y que valora mucho su experiencia. Hay, además, otra razón de índole más solidaria: reservar el puesto a una persona que por el mero hecho de su edad tiene menos opciones de encontrar trabajo.

