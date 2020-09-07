madridActualizado:
Un año más, el rey Felipe VI vuelve a posar junto a los magistrados del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) como inauguración del nuevo año judicial. Como de costumbre la fotografía ha estado marcada por la falta de paridad. No en vano, esta año no ha habido un pleno, ya que por primera vez en ocho años hay magistradas que integran la Sala de Gobierno. Así, en la nueva foto aparecerían la magistrada Susana Polo, que entró en noviembre de 2019, y María Luisa Segoviano, presidenta en funciones de la Sala de lo Social.
Si bien es cierto, que la presencia de dos mujeres en la foto de inauguración, los techos de cristal parecen seguir siendo un lastre en la judicatura española. Tanto es así, que pese a que el 64% de quienes se incorporaron a la carrera judicial en 2018 eran mujeres, sólo ocupan un 27% de los altos cargos en la cúpula judicial.
De los 5.419 jueces en activo, las juezas suponen más de la mitad de la carrera judicial (el 54%). Pero, a medida que se asciende en la escala de poder, la presencia de mujeres cae drásticamente. Y se han dado casos de designación de magistrados para el Supremo cuando había candidatas con mejores curriculums que los finalmente elegidos.
En el año judicial anterior, España fue el país europeo que menos mujeres tenía en el Supremo, sólo superada por Malta, Albania, Turquía, Islandia y la República Checa.
Los datos del último año muestran también que en el Estado sólo hay 14 mujeres entre los 80 magistrados del Tribunal Supremo. Y en las Salas de lo Civil y de lo Militar solo hay una magistrada. Actualmente, las mujeres tardan más años que los hombres en llegar al Tribunal Supremo.
Las mujeres son mayoría en los órganos unipersonales –juzgados de lo penal, primera instancia, instrucción…–, pero tan sólo llegan al 29% en los órganos centrales, como son el Tribunal Supremo y la Audiencia Nacional.
