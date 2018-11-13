Público
Igualdad El Sindicato de Estudiantes convoca una huelga contra el machismo en las aulas

Los convocantes exigen la puesta en marcha "inmediata" de una asignatura de educación sexual inclusiva, evaluable y obligatoria en todos los centros, tanto públicos como privados. Habrá movilizaciones en 50 ciudades de toda España.

El Sindicato de Estudiantes y el colectivo Libres y Combativas han convocado para mañana, miércoles 14 de noviembre, una huelga en los centros educativos y universidades bajo el lema Fuera el machismo de nuestras aulas.

Esta, la primera convocada por estudiantes con el PSOE en el Gobierno, exige la puesta en marcha "inmediata" de una asignatura de educación sexual inclusiva, evaluable y obligatoria en todos los centros, tanto públicos como privados.

Dicha materia debe impartirse en Primaria, Secundaria, Bachillerato y Formación Profesional y debe servir "para educar en libertad contra el machismo y el sexismo, el maltrato y la cultura de la violación, contra la homofobia y la transfobia", según se destaca en la convocatoria de la huelga.

Están previstas cerca de cincuenta movilizaciones en ciudades de toda España —la de Madrid será a las 12 horas en la Puerta del Sol— se instará a que la juventud proteste contra "el sexismo y el machismo" en las aulas.

También se pide al Ejecutivo que en la normativa interna de los centros se elimine cualquier referencia sexista y represiva a la forma de vestir, recogiendo explícitamente el respeto a la libertad sexual de todas las personas, de los derechos de los colectivos Lgtbi.

Asimismo, los convocantes de la huelga solicitan que se adopten "medidas disciplinarias contundentes" contra aquellos profesores que en institutos y universidades, aunque son minoría, mantienen actitudes machistas y sexistas.

